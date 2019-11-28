× Indy community questions how 2 pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles only one day apart

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — People on Indy’s far east side are questioning how two people were struck and killed by vehicles only one day apart.

The first pedestrian was hit Tuesday around 6 p.m. on East Washington Street. The second person was struck last night at the intersection of East Washington and North Mitthoefer.

It’s news no one wants to hear on a day you’re supposed to be thankful for.

Nearby drivers say East Washington Street can be very busy with cars and pedestrians.

“A lot of people walking because they come from those apartments over there. Plus, you see the mall traffic too,” Indianapolis resident Walt Johnson said.

Today, people were out doing their last-minute Thanksgiving shopping or traveling, so there was less traffic.

It’s a nice change of pace for Naia Faitele.

“I always feel like somebody is always in a rush. They are always trying to get somewhere fast,” Faitele said.

Faitele says she sees people speed, but the two pedestrians being struck and killed by vehicles isn’t common.

Both cases are still under investigation, but the drivers of the vehicles remained on scene.

Faitele doesn’t know how the two pedestrians were hit, but she says people should lay off the gas pedal.

“I think everyone needs to slow down especially with the holidays being here and everybody being with their families. I just think it’s really important everybody takes their time,” Faitele said.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.