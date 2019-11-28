Heavy wind causes power outages, cancels events night before Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — High winds caused some major power outages across central Indiana today, changing pre Thanksgiving plans for a lot of people.

“It’s going to be pretty hard for everybody to get ready for thanksgiving with this kind of situation happening but you know, you just got to deal,” said Indianapolis resident David Miles

IPL crews have been working around the clock today as high winds knocked over trees, snapping power lines.

“The power line was in the middle of the street on fire,” Miles said.

Miles and his neighbors were among roughly 40,000 people in Indianapolis without power on the night before Thanksgiving.

“We have a water pump, so we don’t have water, no power, and no heat,” Miles said.

The high winds also cancelled events like Lights at the Brickyard scheduled to open Wednesday night at IMS, and even closed down the Carmel Christkindlmart.

“I’m a little disappointed,” said Charles Miller who went to the Carmel Christkindl mart unaware it was closed. “I’ve been here before like last year and there was a lot more people and I was wondering why there was not that many people here.”

IPL says the weather even delayed their response to certain outages, as the wind was too much.

“You have to be very mindful of employee safety because you don’t want our crews up in a bucket truck when you’re seeing 60 mile an hour winds,” said Joe Bentley, V.P of US Utility Operations.

Even though the high wind ruined some plans as people prepared for their turkey day feast, neighbors hope their plans will be good to go.

“We might have to go to a relatives house to spend the night, but ’tis the season to be with family,” Miles said.

As of 9pm on Wednesday, less than 5,000 IPL customers remained without power. evening, ipl says they will have crews working through the night and will be fully staffed on Thanksgiving.

“Lights at the Brickyard” will open Thanksgiving night at 6:00 pm.