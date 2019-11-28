E.T. and Elliott reunite in heartwarming commercial

Posted 3:03 pm, November 28, 2019, by

E.T. and Elliott are bringing audiences a dose of nostalgia this Thanksgiving in a heartwarming commercial.

The lovable duo is featured in a four-minute commercial from Comcast Xfinity.

Watch below as Elliott (actor Henry Thomas) introduces E.T. to his wife and two children and invites him into his home and new life.

The pair plays in the snow, watches movies, and of course, eats cupcakes with Reese’s Pieces (E.T.’s favorite). The commercial even features a re-do of one of the most famous scenes from the movie when they go on a bike ride across the moon.

We don’t want to spoil the ending, but it is certainly heartbreaking. Watch it in the video player below.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.