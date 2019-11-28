1 seriously injured in Thanksgiving morning house fire in Hamilton County

Posted 3:03 am, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:05AM, November 28, 2019

photo courtesy: Noblesville Fire Dept.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One person is hospitalized following a smoky residence fire in Noblesville early Thanksgiving Day morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Noblesville fire units were called to a home in the 200 block of Chestnut St. Upon arrival, they found smoke and flames visible from the structure’s second story.

An unconscious female victim was rescued from the burning home and taken to Noblesville’s Riverview Hospital in serious condition, according to a fire department news release. The woman was later transferred to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

Three cats were also in the house–two were found deceased and one was safely removed from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

