Strong winds leave thousands without power across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The effects of high winds are already being felt across central Indiana.
There are reports of power outages in multiple counties across the Hoosier State.
Here’s a look at outage numbers as of 9 a.m.:
- Duke Energy: 7,036
- Indiana & Michigan Power: 4,639
- Indianapolis Power & Light: 3,126
- NIPSCO: 5,570
We’ve received reports of a 60 mph wind gust from Zionsville and a 58 mph wind gust from Purdue. There are numerous reports of trees down and damaged power lines across the state.
A High Wind Warning remains in effect for counties north of Indianapolis until 9 p.m. A Wind Advisory is effect for counties south of Indy until 9 p.m.