Slapfish brings west coast “modern seafood shack” vibe, fresh sustainable seafood to longtime Noblesville staple

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — For the last 25 years, neighborhood grocer Broccoli Bill’s—owned by Bill and Carol Weghorst—has served the Hamilton County community at their location at 15009 Gray Road in Noblesville.

But it was their son, Mark, who helped take Broccoli Bill’s to the next level earlier this year by bringing a west coast favorite right here to the Hoosier state.

Slapfish is a self-proclaimed “modern seafood shack” that started in 2011 as a food truck in southern California before expanding into 23 brick and mortar locations.

But to visit their first-ever location in the Midwest, you’ve got to head to Noblesville with us on this trip “In Your Neighborhood”.

“We were looking for something interesting here at Broccoli Bill’s to mesh with the family lifestyle we have and Slapfish was a great fit,” said Slapfish owner Mark Weghorst.

Not only is Slapfish family-friendly, but thanks to their dedication to sustainability, they’re also environmentally-conscious.

“It’s a very important thing that we are very passionate about. Serving sustainable seafood that’s healthy for you and your family,” said Weghorst. [We are] very passionate about making sure that we do things the right way so in the future we can enjoy this fish for 10, 20, 100 more years.”

Although he admits he was a little nervous about bringing something new over from the west coast, the excitement and popularity around the community was all the confirmation needed.

“I think people in the Midwest are hungry for things like that. They’re excited to see new options… Not the same old burger and pizza stand,” he said. “It’s been really neat and eye opening. I would have never expected it to be this busy.”

At Slapfish, don’t expect to see anything frozen or prepackaged. Everything here is fresh, and every item brought to the tables look vibrant and more delicious than the last.

“Almost every time you set a dish down, you hear people go, ‘Wow! That’s Amazing!”Weghorst said.

When you walk in, you’ll notice a hand written menu that changes daily, based on what’s fresh.

However, there are some consistent fan favorites like the top selling lobster roll—made using Maine lobster–flown in fresh—as well as the “Clobster” grilled cheese, Ultimate Fish Taco, ceviche, and the Epic Shrimp Burrito.

“The Epic Shrimp Burrito has shrimp, rice, spinach, fries, all kinds of good stuff… [And] Awesome Sauce,” said Weghorst.

But his personal favorite is the flavor-packed Power Bowl.

“There’s sautéed veggies, salad, rice, brown rice, avocado, egg, tilapia, shrimp, salmon,” he explained. “There’s a lot of good stuff.”

Wash that down with an organic tea or –thanks to their recent addition of beer and wine—maybe even a beer from local favorite Metazoa Brewery.

Four Things You Need to Know About Slapfish at Broccoli Bill’s:

