Rain exiting; wind kicking up!

Posted 6:21 am, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:21AM, November 27, 2019
Data pix.

7 a.m. update:  Winds already sustained 25 mph! Continue to strengthen all day.  Relief expected after 9 p.m.

We've been tracking the rain that moved through central Indiana overnight.  Tuesday's rain total for Indianapolis was over half an inch with a couple more hundredths of an inch falling since midnight.  The last downpours are exiting in our eastern counties.  Most of the rain is over for us with only about a ten percent chance for a leftover sprinkle this morning and that would be mainly in our northern counties. Really no need to take an umbrella after 7 a.m.

Now that the rain is exiting, we turn our attention to the wind.  We've had sustained winds more than 20 mph this morning with that expected to rise to sustained winds of at least 30 mph.  Gusts will be as strong as 55-60 mph during the daytime hours and we're not really getting much relief until tonight.

We have a High Wind Warning that includes everyone shown in pink and the a Wind Advisory for those in tan.  Strong winds mixed with wet roads will make for a challenge on the roads this morning and even as the pavement dries, wind will continue to be a concern.  Two hands on the steering wheel today and give semi trucks plenty of breathing room as they'll have quite a challenge driving through those winds today.

We had our high temperature early this morning so it only gets colder from here.  We'll be in the 40s through lunchtime and drop back down to the 30s for the late afternoon and evening.  Tonight's low will drop all the way back down to 27 degrees, which is a few degrees below normal.  The wind will really ease up after 9 p.m.

Colder on Thanksgiving, so winter coats needed again!  Partly sunny and dry during the daytime on Thursday. The wind will be a much more manageable 5 mph.

Black Friday will be chilly with a high of 44 (normal is 46 so not too bad) and dry during the day.  More rain returns Friday night with an active weekend ahead.

