Police pursuit leads to deadly fiery crash in southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Southwestern Indiana police say an auto theft suspect who led officers on a pursuit died after his vehicle crashed head-on into a truck during the chase.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the man was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday’s fiery crash after officers were unable to free him from his burning car.

The man’s girlfriend told police that he had stolen her car following a physical altercation.

Officers soon found and pulled that car over before it sped away, starting a pursuit that ended when the car struck a tractor-trailer head-on, setting both vehicles on fire. The truck’s driver wasn’t injured.

Authorities say the auto theft suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant in Dubois County on burglary and other charges.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

