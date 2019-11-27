New council members wanted for New Palestine

New Palestine, Indiana

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — Looking to get into local government? New Palestine is looking for you.

Earlier in November, voters approved a referendum to expand the council from three members to five.

The New Palestine Town Council is accepting letters of interest through December 18th.  Those letters will be reviewed in January, with interviews after that.

To apply, email a letter of interest to 42 E Main Street, P.O. Box 315, New Palestine, IN 46163.

The letters of interest will be reviewed at a Jan-2 meeting at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall. Those selected will be interviewed at the Saturday meeting on Jan. 4 at 8 a.m.

