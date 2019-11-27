× Man shot inside car on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot in the head on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report for a person shot at a liquor store near Sherman Drive and English Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

They found a man shot in the head at the scene. Medics transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say he was in a car with another man when someone fired shots at their car. There are numerous bullet holes in the driver-side door.

IMPD doesn’t believe the shooting happened at the liquor store. Officers say they were shot somewhere else then drove to the store for help.

Investigators tell us the other man who was in the car at the time is cooperating with police.

Police are still searching for the shooter.