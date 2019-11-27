Johnson County Sheriff’s Office looking for help in burglary investigation

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County hope someone can identify the owners of two vehicles seen in the area of a recent burglary.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the burglary happened in the 3000 block of Aldwych Court in Greenwood on November 23. While investigating the burglary, the department collected video from residents in the area.

The department said they are working to identify the owners of two vehicles spotted in the area the night of the burglary.

One of the vehicles is a gray BMW, or what appears to be a BMW, that was seen leaving the area. The other is a black four-door sedan seen in the area taking photos of the victim’s home.

Anyone with information, or can help identify either of the vehicles, is being asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 317-346-4604 or call the tip line anonymously at 317-346-4654.

