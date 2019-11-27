× Gusty winds lead to another round of rain before changing to snow

A High Wind Warning continues for central Indiana through 9 p.m. Wednesday. A strong area of low pressure brought wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour during the day. Indianapolis Power and Light reported as many as 40,000 power outages . This system also brought up to a half-inch of rain.

We’ll have a cool mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 40s on Thanksgiving Day. The winds will not be as gusty. We’ll have a sunny Friday with clouds increasing late in the day. Another weather system will move in and bring more rain Friday night through Saturday. Up to an inch of rain is likely through Sunday morning. The rain will change to snow late Sunday and some accumulation may occur.

