Former President Jimmy Carter heading home after treatment for brain bleed

Posted 11:16 am, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17AM, November 27, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Wednesday that the Carters “look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover.”

The Carter Center has said the bleeding was connected to Carter’s recent falls. A Spring fall required him to get hip replacement surgery. He fell twice in October, hitting his head at least once.

