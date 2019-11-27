× Downtown Indy Inc. increases security for Circle of Lights celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — People heading to the Circle of Lights celebration Friday should expect heavy traffic and increased security.

People attending Friday’s celebration can enter from one point only. That’s at the corner of Meridian and Washington, just south of the circle.

People heading out of the celebration can exit any of the spokes, but officials say they are restricting how people get in to have better control of who, and what, gets into the event.

“If it starts getting overcrowded, we need to understand that it’s full and we have to push people out,” Commander Tom Sellas, IMPD Homeland Security said.

Starting at 4 p.m. Washington Street will be closed from Penn to Illinois, that way crowds can flow into the street.

It will be pedestrian access only at the celebrations, so make sure to find a place to park before heading to the entrance.

“We make sure that every year we try to make sure there are safety measures are good to meet whatever threats we might encounter,” Sellas said.

Bob Schultz, Senior Vice President of Downtown Indy Inc. said they try to do a little bit more to make the event bigger and mightier. Part of that effort is also maintaining it with security and safety.

“It’s just to make that a safer environment and also more enjoyable for all of the hundreds, thousands of people who will come out for this event,” Schultz said.

Crews have been working since early Wednesday morning to set everything up.

This year’s display will feature nearly 4,800 lights and 52 garland strands, making up a 242-foot display.

To make sure everyone can see the celebration, crews put up video boards throughout the spokes. Schultz says this provides a better customer and visitor experience.

Schultz reminds visitors that they can’t bring in chairs and tents and there are no scooters allowed on the Monument,

The lighting will happen around 7:55 p.m.