Burglars spoil east sider’s Disney World Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With Thanksgiving days away, the biggest holiday travel time of the year can also open season for burglars and thieves. An east side woman is searching for her car after thieves broke into her home to steal the car keys. At the time, she was at Disney World celebrating Thanksgiving with family.

"We were in one of the theme parks, and got the phone call, the car was gone, and it was there a half hour before,” Brenda Meade said.

Two men ransacked Meade's place before making off with her vehicle. They entered her property through her back gate, and her home from her back door. A neighbor was watching the home, and made the call to her in Florida. He also caught the two men on surveillance cameras. It's not the vacation she signed up for.

"I’m not gonna let it. I have three grandchildren with me. I'm not going to ruin their holiday,” Meade said.

If you are heading out of town for Thanksgiving. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has a few tips. The encourage people to refrain from posting where you're going, and when, on social media, as it is advertising criminals to strike. Authorities also recommend homeowners stop hiding a set of keys at home under a mat or fake rock, as those are the first places thieves check. They also suggest people put their lights on a timer.