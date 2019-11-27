× New grocery store on city’s near east side lets you pay what you can

INDIANAPOLIS — A new grocery store on the near east side will allow patrons to pay for what they can or pay it forward.

The Healthy Harvest Market was created by Brandywine Creek Farms. It’s a mobile food distribution system that they are now turning into a full-service grocery and café.

Customers can either pay full price for their products, pay half, or volunteer there for an hour. The goal is to provide healthy food to the food insecure at a price the neighborhood can afford.

“We have food deserts all over the city, they are everywhere,” Jonathan Lawler, founder of Brandywine Creek Farms said. “We feel like we can bring a piece of Indiana agriculture to the capital city.”

The store is located at 2828 E. 10th Street in Indianapolis. This is the site of the former “Pogue’s Run Grocer” which closed in 2018.

A soft opening will take place on Saturday. They hope to be open for full service by the first of the year.