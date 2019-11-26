Storms heading for Indiana Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is heading into Indiana before we make it to Thanksgiving. Right now the storms have a very low risk of anything severe in our area but those closest to Illinois should stay weather aware Tuesday night.

Plenty of dry time before the rain gets here this afternoon. Temperatures will again rise into the 50s for our highs. Rain chances stay low through lunchtime and into school dismissal. More widespread rain moves in by 6 p.m. with storms and wind picking up after 9 p.m.

A band of rain pushes through our southern counties after midnight. That is where I expect to see the highest rain totals. Many of us may find we're waking up to thunder overnight. The downpours could also be noisy.

A solid half an inch of rain is possible across central Indiana over the next 24 hours. Areas south of the city are more likely to get closer to a full inch of rain.

We've been above average on precipitation all year and those downpours we're about to get will just add to those numbers.

The wind will start to pick up with the storms tonight and then we'll get even windier! Some gusts could actually hit 50 mph on Wednesday and we do have a High Wind Watch in effect.

Thanksgiving will be colder with a high of just 41 degrees. Chilly on Friday with more rain Friday night and looking active for much of the weekend.