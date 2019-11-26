× Police recover toddler after thief steals vehicle with him inside

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for a stolen vehicle after someone took off with someone’s child still inside Tuesday afternoon.

The Greenwood Police Department said the theft happened at the Road Ranger truck stop near I-65 and Main Street around 3:50 Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle’s owner said she left the vehicle running with a 3-year-old child still inside. When she left the truck stop, the vehicle and child were gone.

Officers found the child at a Marathon gas station by I-65 and Keystone Avenue around 25 minutes after the vehicle was stolen. They recovered the child, but the vehicle was not located.

The vehicle is a gray Kia Optima. Anyone with information about the theft should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.