Police recover toddler after thief steals vehicle with him inside

Posted 5:00 pm, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:04PM, November 26, 2019

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for a stolen vehicle after someone took off with someone’s child still inside Tuesday afternoon.

The Greenwood Police Department said the theft happened at the Road Ranger truck stop near I-65 and Main Street around 3:50 Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle’s owner said she left the vehicle running with a 3-year-old child still inside. When she left the truck stop, the vehicle and child were gone.

Officers found the child at a Marathon gas station by I-65 and Keystone Avenue around 25 minutes after the vehicle was stolen. They recovered the child, but the vehicle was not located.

The vehicle is a gray Kia Optima. Anyone with information about the theft should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

