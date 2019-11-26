× Police investigate alleged bullying incident at Roncalli High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bullying incident at Roncalli High School has prompted a police investigation. A mother claims that her son was bullied and says it was all caught on video. The mother claims the incident involved inappropriate touching.

We’re still working to confirm many of the details. However, we have learned police were called to Roncalli High School in October.

The mother of the boy claims when the school and administration learned of the incidents, the situation was not handled properly.

The Principal of Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis issued this statement:

We are aware of an incident that occurred between students. A report was made to civil authorities. The Archdiocese and the school are cooperating with the authorities. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis and its schools are committed to the protection and well-being of its students.

CBS4 expects to speak with the mother and her attorney on Wednesday. This story will be updated.