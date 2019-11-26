× Person dies after being struck by vehicle on city’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the call of a pedestrian struck at 143 Washington Pointe Drive, where a Hardee’s restaurant is located.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.