Person dies after being struck by vehicle on city’s far east side

Posted 7:30 pm, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:39PM, November 26, 2019

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the call of a pedestrian struck at 143 Washington Pointe Drive, where a Hardee’s restaurant is located.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Google Map for coordinates 39.775833 by -85.979885.

