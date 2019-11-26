× Lafayette student arrested for pointing gun at other students

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police say a student in Lafayette was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at other students.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at Crossing Alternative High School, located at 1019 Wabash Avenue.

Police determined 18-year-old Colby Blissitt was in an argument with another student outside the school. During the incident, Blissitt was allegedly holding a baseball bat, but didn’t hit anyone with it.

Blissitt got into his vehicle and began to leave the area. That’s when police say he pointed a handgun at a group of five students standing in front of the school.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Blissett had left the scene before police arrived, but he was tracked down by the White County Sheriff’s department. He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license. A photo of Blissett has not been made available.