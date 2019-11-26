Lafayette student arrested for pointing gun at other students

Posted 4:11 pm, November 26, 2019, by

File photo of a handgun.

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police say a student in Lafayette was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at other students.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at Crossing Alternative High School, located at 1019 Wabash Avenue.

Police determined 18-year-old Colby Blissitt was in an argument with another student outside the school. During the incident, Blissitt was allegedly holding a baseball bat, but didn’t hit anyone with it.

Blissitt got into his vehicle and began to leave the area. That’s when police say he pointed a handgun at a group of five students standing in front of the school.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Blissett had left the scene before police arrived, but he was tracked down by the White County Sheriff’s department.  He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license. A photo of Blissett has not been made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.