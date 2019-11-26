× INDOT: Drivers reminded to plan ahead for Thanksgiving travel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding drivers to plan ahead for Thanksgiving travel, and that most road crews will be off beginning Wednesday afternoon.

INDOT said in a statement that AAA predicts an estimated 49.3 million travelers hitting the road this year for Thanksgiving, the most since 2005 and slightly higher than last year.

The public is urged to plan ahead and travel safely, especially as increased traffic is expected throughout Indiana.

Drivers should expect increased travel times on route to their destination and should plan before traveling to arrive safely and on time.

Most road restrictions and closures, where possible, will be lifted at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27, INDOT said.

Some closures and restrictions will remain in place for safety concerns.

Drivers should visit indot.carsprogram.org to see where work zones will continue and plan their routes accordingly.

INDOT said construction work will resume on Monday morning, Dec. 2.

Drive Safely

Pay attention: Put the phone down and don’t drive distracted. Don’t talk or text and keep your hands on the wheel.

Put the phone down and don’t drive distracted. Don’t talk or text and keep your hands on the wheel. Slow down: Follow the posted speed limit, especially in work zones.

Follow the posted speed limit, especially in work zones. Plan ahead: Allow extra time to reach your destination. Expect delays and plan your route ahead of time.

Allow extra time to reach your destination. Expect delays and plan your route ahead of time. Drive sober: Don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or other substances. Buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Stay Informed



Motorists in Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through social media:

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android