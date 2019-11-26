× Drug investigation leads to arrest of Frankfort man

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A Frankfort man has been arrested on drug charges after an investigation, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested 29-year-old Jonathan Worth during a traffic stop. He faces preliminary charges of dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

He was taken to the Clinton County Jail, where he will await formal charges by the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The investigation revealed that Worth was allegedly dealing the dangerous drug, fentanyl, in our city”, said Deputy Chief Scott Shoemaker in a press release. “I commend the detectives for their relentless pursuit of drug dealers in and around Frankfort.”