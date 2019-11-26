× Bartholomew County police arrest woman after admitting to hiding drugs in body cavity

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman who admitted to hiding drugs inside a body cavity before submitting to a body scanner at the county jail Monday.

Around 7:52 p.m. on November 25, a sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop at 11th and Franklin Streets.

According to police, the passenger was identified as Rebecca Roberts, 50, of Columbus, who had an outstanding parole warrant.

Police said a K9 unit detected the presence of narcotics, but none could be found in the vehicle.

Roberts did not respond when she was asked if she had drugs on her person.

Police told Roberts that she would have to go through a body scanner at the Bartholomew County Jail.

Roberts then said she had methamphetamine and marijuana hidden inside a body cavity, according to police.

After medical clearance from Columbus Regional Hospital, she was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and faces preliminary charges of an outstanding warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

All persons are considered innocent unless/until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers said in a statement regarding the BCJ body scanner, “All incoming inmates are now screened for contraband by going through a full body imaging machine. This scanner has helped to cut down on drugs and other contraband being smuggled into the jail.”