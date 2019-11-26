× Avon family searching for answers 8 months after loved one disappears

AVON, Ind. – It’s been more than 8 months and the disappearance surrounding Najah Ferrell remains a mystery.

The Avon mother’s absence can be felt in her family and this is going to be the first holiday season without her.

Avon Police say they’ve made a lot of strides in the case, but they’re still needing more people to come forward with information.

“There’s a critical piece of information that we know is out there,” Avon Police’s Deputy Chief Investigations Division Brian Nugent said.

“It was something that was done because they don’t want to be found out. They have made great efforts and strides not to be found out or be revealed,” Najah’s mom Paula Gholson said.

As police continue to investigate Gholson is going into the holiday season for the first time without her daughter.

“Sometimes I think you know why is it I feel sometimes people don’t care? It’s not that they don’t care. We go on with our daily life and we have to take care of our loved ones,” Gholson said.

Gholson is now raising Najah’s two boys. It’s not an easy task but she says raising them gives her purpose.

She’s finding her new normal through scripture.

“You have to have a relationship and a belief of your faith to believe there is hope,” Gholson said.

She knows Najah may be part of a bigger picture.

“She’s a part that kind of puzzle that’s out there that people are disappearing. Even in Indiana and in some towns, they are still looking for people,” Gholson said.

She doesn’t plan to give up.

“If you didn’t do it, or know someone who knew someone, please give the information,” Gholson said.

Najah’s family wants to remind everyone watching tonight to never take your loved one for granted.

They say this holiday season isn’t about the food or presents; it’s about really being there for one another and not taking each other for granted.

Police and Najah’s family are urging anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.