Anderson mother, daughter found dead inside home after apparent murder-suicide

ANDERSON, Ind. – A mother and daughter in Anderson died from what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Authorities received a call last Thursday evening for a report of two bodies inside a home in the 1400 block of Chester Street. Police knocked on the door of the home, but no one answered.

A neighbor called the Anderson Police Department on Saturday evening to report there was no movement around the house. At that time, police made the decision to enter the home by force, and they found the two bodies.

Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said Angela Foxsong, 60, and her mother, Gloria Draves, 86, both died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Noone said the nature of their deaths and a suicide note penned by Foxsong indicates it was a murder-suicide.

However, the timing of their deaths differ.

Noone said it appears Draves died eight to 10 weeks before Foxsong.

Officials say both women lived together in the home.