High Wind Warning for central Indiana Wednesday

Posted 5:33 pm, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47PM, November 26, 2019

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the northern half of Indiana. The warning is in effect from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A strong area of low pressure will approach the state and bring southwest winds 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The gusty winds will cause loose objects to be blown over and power outages are likely due to downed trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult due to the gusty winds and rain. Heavy downpours are also likely with this system and few thunderstorms are likely early Wednesday morning.

Another weather system will move in later this week and bring a daily chance for rain  Friday through Saturday. The rain will change to snow on Sunday and some accumulation may occur. These two weather systems will combine to bring up to two inches of precipitation by Monday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 4am until 9pm Wednesday.

Winds will be very gusty over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures will fall during the day.

It will be cooler for Thanksgiving day.

A powerful storm system will stall over the heartland and cause heavy rain, snow and gusty winds.

Expect a dry Thanksgiving Day.

A second storm system will bring more rain and snow to end the week.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday.

Rain will change to snow Sunday.

Up to 2 inches of precipitation is likely by Monday.

