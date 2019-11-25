× West Washington HS football coach dies after suffering stroke during game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — West Washington Head Varsity Football Coach Phillip Bowsman passed away Monday afternoon after complications related to a stroke he suffered during a game Friday, according to the school corporation.

Bowsman suffered a stroke due to a blood clot while coaching the Semi-State game against Indianapolis Lutheran, according to West Washington School Corporation’s Facebook page.

Bowsman had been employed by WWSC for 19 years. He began his employment as a health/P.E. teacher and assistant coach in a variety of sports, according to the school corporation. Bowsman eventually earned roles as the head varsity football coach and athletic director.

WWSC canceled classes Monday and Tuesday so that the community can grieve. Counseling services are available throughout the day Monday and Tuesday. Those who seek counseling can call the school to coordinate counseling resources at 812-755-4872.