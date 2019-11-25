× Sheriff: Argument leads to father shooting, killing son in Shelby County

FLAT ROCK, Ind.– An investigation is underway after police say a man shot and killed his son during an argument.

The incident happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block west of 1000 South.

The 911 caller, a 72-year-old man, said that his son, 24-year-old Dominick Drake, was out of control and had threatened him with a knife as well as a large whiskey bottle.

The father said that he felt threatened and fired a single shot from a .45-caliber handgun. Dominick was hit in the chest. First responders declared him dead at the scene.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing, and did not indicate any arrests had been made.