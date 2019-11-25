Rain develops late Tuesday, High Wind Watch for central Indiana on Wednesday

Posted 4:05 pm, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14PM, November 25, 2019

One of the busiest holiday travel weeks of the year is here and it will be marred by several days of rain and snow. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday with rain developing during the day. A strong area of low pressure will approach the state Wednesday. Rain and wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour will be likely and a High Wind Watch will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Another weather system will move in later this week and bring a daily chance for rain Thursday night through Saturday. The rain will change to snow on Sunday and some accumulation may occur.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday.

We’ll have a chance for rain Tuesday afternoon.

Expect gusty winds on Wednesday.

Rain is likely Wednesday morning.

Rain is likely late Thursday.

Rain is likely Friday.

Rain will continue through Saturday.

1-2″ of rain is likely this week.

Weather may cause flight delays across the nation Wednesday.

A strong area of low pressure will affect the central U.S. this week.

Another weather system will affect the western U.S. this week.

We’ll have a dry Thanksgiving Day.

More travel trouble is likely later this week.

