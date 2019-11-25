× Rain develops late Tuesday, High Wind Watch for central Indiana on Wednesday

One of the busiest holiday travel weeks of the year is here and it will be marred by several days of rain and snow. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday with rain developing during the day. A strong area of low pressure will approach the state Wednesday. Rain and wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour will be likely and a High Wind Watch will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Another weather system will move in later this week and bring a daily chance for rain Thursday night through Saturday. The rain will change to snow on Sunday and some accumulation may occur.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday.

We’ll have a chance for rain Tuesday afternoon.

Expect gusty winds on Wednesday.

Rain is likely Wednesday morning.

Rain is likely late Thursday.

Rain is likely Friday.

Rain will continue through Saturday.

1-2″ of rain is likely this week.

Weather may cause flight delays across the nation Wednesday.

A strong area of low pressure will affect the central U.S. this week.

Another weather system will affect the western U.S. this week.

We’ll have a dry Thanksgiving Day.

More travel trouble is likely later this week.