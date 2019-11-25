Police in Grant County asking public to help find man wanted for theft

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a man with active warrants for multiple thefts.

According to police, Erik Moore, 33, is wanted for seven counts of theft and three counts of illegal entry into a motor vehicle.

Police describe Moore as around 5’08” and weighing approximately 130 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moore is asked to call Crime Stoppers in Grant County at 765-662-TIPS (8477) or visit P3Tips.com.

Tips can be left anonymously and you could be eligible for an up to $1000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.