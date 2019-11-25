Woman in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side

Posted 7:37 pm, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13PM, November 25, 2019

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 7:20 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 4200 block of East Michigan Street in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a woman in her late 20s who had multiple gunshot wounds, according to IMPD.

She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

