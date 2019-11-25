× New report shows girls soccer has nearly as many concussions as boys football

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new report shows girls soccer is the second most dangerous sport.

Researchers found female athletes who play soccer suffer a concussion rate of eight per 10,000 practices or games. That statistic falls just under boys’ football, which showed 10 concussions per 10,000 practices or games.

CBS4 found that participation in some sports is declining nationwide and in the Hoosier State. Some parents cited their concerns over concussions and other injuries as the reason.

“I am not surprised at all that parents are saying, ‘Nope, were not going to let our kids do this,’” Renee McDougal said.

McDougal said she would be hesitant to let her sons play football because of the studies that have been done.

A local neurologist is now speaking on the topic. Kristyn Tekulve, an assistant professor of child neurology at Riley Hospital for Children, said concussions are at the forefront of people’s minds because of how much they have been covered in the news.

“If you look at the numbers, 80 percent of people are going to heal fully and heal within one to three weeks,” she said. “The other 20 percent take a little longer.”

Tekulve said she does see student-athletes coming to her office because of concussions. Often, they have had more than one concussion. Because of the recurring injuries, their symptoms include difficulty with school, depression, trouble remembering and trouble regulating their emotions.

“If they get more than one, especially if they’re not healing in between each one, then I worry long term,” she explained.

The amount of concussions has hit epidemic levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The concern is growing so rapidly in the world of soccer that World Cup athletes like Megan Rapinoe, Abby Wambaugh, Brandi Chastain and Michelle Akers have pledged to donate their brains to science.

“I did a lot of heading the ball and very proudly so,” Chastain told CBS News.

Tekulve said the concern with girls’ and women’s soccer is when the athlete uses their head to hit the ball. She would like to see rules implemented limiting the amount young athletes are able to do that in practices and games. Those rules would be similar to laws Indiana passed in 2016 that limit the amount of tackling and head-to-head contact football players can have on the field.

Nationwide, some wrestling programs have banned certain holds and other high-risk moves to prevent injuries on the mat.

Boys soccer didn’t appear to be so dangerous. CBS News’ report showed it had much lower statistic, with 3.5 concussions per 10,000 practices and games.

“We can be scared of a lot of different things, but I think with appropriate monitoring and appropriate safety, I think sports are a great thing,” Tekulve said.

Doctors are now examining why girls tend to suffer concussions so often. CBS News mentioned how “it could have something to do with differences in the hormones between girls and boys.” It also cited a difference in the anatomy of the neck.