Martinsville police search for rifle stolen from vehicle

MARTINSVILLE, Ind.– An investigation is underway after a rifle was taken from a Martinsville Police Department vehicle early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of East Harrison Street, near North 2nd Street, after someone reported hearing a gunshot.

The caller told police they say a person wearing all black with a baggy sweatshirt and a toboggan hat going through a yard and into a residence driveway. The caller shouted down to the suspect asking what they were doing, and the suspect took off.

Officers checked the vehicles nearby, which included a Martinsville Police Department vehicle. It was discovered that an M-16 rifle was missing. A loaded magazine and a round of ammunition were found in the area.

Police say the gun will be entered into the national database of stolen firearms.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Martinsville police at 765-349-4900.

