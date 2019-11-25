× Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being shot on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At roughly 10:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Pangea Hills apartments in the 400 block of Forest Hills Drive.

Officers arrived to find a young man who had been shot multiple times, according to IMPD.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.