× Horseshoe Helpings event provides Thanksgiving meals to Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thanksgiving is this week and now 2,000 Hoosier families will get to have a Thanksgiving dinner of their own.

Volunteers handed out the meals Monday morning at Lucas Oil stadium for the eighth annual “Horseshoe Helpings” event.

“It’s just an important thing for the community to help giving back and then you know providing people with a Thanksgiving meal it may seem like a small thing but it really makes a difference,” volunteer Adrianne Council said.

The event, put on by the Colts and U.S. Foods, provides Hoosiers with Thanksgiving essentials like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. The recipients were all pre-selected by local churches, schools and organizations.

“It’s fun, it’s wonderful I love the Colts but most importantly I love getting the food I just love doing that because I can make a lot and I can get my share,” Recipient Ms. Vee said.

Ten local churches were also chosen to receive 50 meals each to distribute to the elderly and families in-need that were not able to attend the even Monday.