× GREAT Monday forecast; tracking rain Tuesday

Sunday was nothing to complain about but today sure looks better! Monday will be the warmest day we’ve had in about two weeks and no rain is expected so enjoy! Certainly a day to take advantage of if you have yard work that has to be done. You can hang lights today but we’ll have a bit of a midday breeze so be careful on ladders. We’re starting off the day with temperatures that are cool enough to want a jacket this morning. Temperatures will pleasantly rise to the 50s by lunchtime and the breeze should max out at about 15mph. That wind out of the south west and just breezy enough to bump up those temperatures. Dry Monday and Monday night but we are tracking some showers that will roll in on Tuesday afternoon. Those will be spotty with more significant rain coming Tuesday night. Right now we are not anticipating severe storms in Central Indiana on Tuesday night but some downpours and lightning are certainly possible. Rain will total close to a half inch for most of us, keeping with our above average precip we’ve had all year. We’ll have a couple more showers on Wednesday but expecting most of the day to actually be dry. That 58 degree high will actually occur pretty early on with the afternoon in the 40s. Expect winds to be sustained at 25mph. Thanksgiving looks like a pretty good forecast, all things considered. It will be noticeably colder, though. More rain and even a wintry mix heading into the weekend.