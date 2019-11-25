× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 46 ‘Playoff Path Murky After Loss to Texans’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After a tough loss in Houston to the Texans, the Indianapolis Colts’ path to the playoffs has become a lot more murky.

On Monday’s podcast, Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams breakdown the game, in which the Colts did a several things well but fell flat in one key area.

The guys also discuss the implications of tight end Eric Ebron being placed on injured reserve.

Finally, Hopkins and Adams end the show by diving into the AFC playoff picture, where a handful of teams are vying for a chance to extend their season.

Be sure to join us for Wednesday’s podcast, when Hopkins is joined by Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths to preview the Colts’ important matchup Sunday with the surging Titans.

