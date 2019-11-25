Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Indy’s near southeast side

Posted 5:48 pm, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04PM, November 25, 2019

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A bicyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, police were called to the intersection of Prospect Street and Kealing Avenue in response to a pedestrian struck.

Officers arrived to find a bicyclist who had suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police say the bicyclist is a man.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police, according to IMPD.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

