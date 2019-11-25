Annual Thanksgiving Day tradition still in need of volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Mozel Sanders Foundation is gearing up to serve meals to 40,000 Hoosiers in need.

It’s an annual event that relies on volunteers like Reverend Otis Riggins of Mount Vernon Community Baptist Church to lend a helping hand.

“I dedicate the morning into the afternoon doing this. I don’t mind driving the miles and making sure we don’t miss nobody,” he explained.

For the past five decades, it’s been his Thanksgiving day tradition of giving back, and he is still going as strong as ever.

“One year they gave me like 15 dinners. I was like ‘Are you kidding me?’ I went back, and I said, 'You’re going to give me 15 dinners to deliver? Load me up. This is what I do.'”

While Reverend Riggins and others are out delivering the meals, hundreds of volunteers are at Butler University preparing and packaging them.

“If everyone would catch on and pay it forward like we’re doing, like we have done for some 48 years, I think we could wipe out hunger,” said Stephanie Sanders, CEO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation.

It's a Thanksgiving day feast served with a of love and delivered with a very special message.

“My thing is I just hope they are grateful for it,” Rev. Riggins added.

The dinner is still in need of volunteers. If you want to volunteer or drive this Thursday for the event, click here.

There are also over 30 satellite locations across Indiana where dinner will be served.