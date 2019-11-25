× 2,000 Cummins workers to be laid off by early 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana-based engine manufacturer Cummins says it will cut about 2,000 salaried jobs by the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

The company says it has taken other actions “in response to declining revenues,” but says more needs to be done to help reduce costs.

The company issued this statement to CBS4:

As we communicated to our employees last week, demand has deteriorated even faster than expected, and we need to adjust to reduce costs. We have already taken several actions in response to declining revenues. This includes reduced discretionary spending across the company, several global efforts to optimize our operations, voluntary headcount reductions, and we continue to align production with demand at our manufacturing facilities. Unfortunately, we must do more to reduce costs because the downturn is happening at a sharper pace than we experienced in the previous two cycles. We are going to reduce our global workforce by approximately 2,000, which we anticipate completing by Q1 2020. We understand this is incredibly difficult for those directly impacted and for all employees across the company. Our employees are important to the success of our company and necessary actions like this are incredibly tough and disappointing. However, by taking actions now, we can navigate this downturn and emerge stronger when markets return just as we have done in the past.

The company did not indicate how the layoffs would impact workers in Indiana. The company employs about 62,000 people across the world.