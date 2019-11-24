× One dead in fatal Marion shooting early Sunday morning

MARION, Ind. –One person is dead following a early Sunday morning shooting.

Marion Deputy Police Chief Stephen Dorsey reported that officers were called to the 4000 block of Wildoner Drive on a report of a possible shooting just after 4:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found two individuals shot, one who was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital.

His condition is has not been released.

No other details have been released in this ongoing investigation.