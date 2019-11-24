International Space Station visible over central Indiana Sunday evening

Mostly clear skies Sunday evening will allow for good weather conditions to see the International Space Station to pass overhead.
The ISS will appear in the western sky at 6:38 p.m. Three minutes later it will exit in the north-northeastern sky.
You will know it is the space station because it will appear as a white dot in the sky. It will not be blinking. The ISS may get brighter as it gets higher in the sky. It will also move at a constant speed across the sky.
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION FACTS
- The International Space Station is currently moving at 17,134 mph at an altitude 262 miles above the earth.
- It takes the space station approximately 90-minutes to orbit the Earth.
- The space station has been continuously occupied since November 2000.
- The space station weighs 925,000 pounds.