International Space Station visible over central Indiana Sunday evening

Mostly clear skies Sunday evening will allow for good weather conditions to see the International Space Station to pass overhead.

The ISS will appear in the western sky at 6:38 p.m. Three minutes later it will exit in the north-northeastern sky.

You will know it is the space station because it will appear as a white dot in the sky. It will not be blinking. The ISS may get brighter as it gets higher in the sky. It will also move at a constant speed across the sky.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION FACTS