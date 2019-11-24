International Space Station visible over central Indiana Sunday evening

Posted 5:26 pm, November 24, 2019, by

Mostly clear skies Sunday evening will allow for good weather conditions to see the International Space Station to pass overhead.

The ISS will appear in the western sky at 6:38 p.m.  Three minutes later it will exit in the north-northeastern sky.

You will know it is the space station because it will appear as a white dot in the sky.  It will not be blinking.  The ISS may get brighter as it gets higher in the sky.  It will also move at a constant speed across the sky.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION FACTS

  • The International Space Station is currently moving at 17,134 mph at an altitude 262 miles above the earth.
  • It takes the space station approximately 90-minutes to orbit the Earth.
  • The space station has been continuously occupied since November 2000.
  • The space station weighs 925,000 pounds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.