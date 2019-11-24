IN Focus: Speaker Bosma won’t run for re-election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – House Speaker Brian Bosma has decided against a run for re-election in 2020, marking the end of an era at the Statehouse.

Bosma, who’s served in the state legislature since 1986, made the announcement Tuesday. He’ll end his time as Speaker of the House at the end of this session and has no plans to run for re-election. He will move to a "national legislative campaign role."

Bosma said a replacement will be chosen in the next couple weeks. He made the announcement on Organization Day at the Statehouse. It's also the same day thousands of teachers descended on the Statehouse for the "Red for Ed" rally.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the following statement about Bosma's decision:

“So many know Brian Bosma for his contributions of unparalleled consequence at a time when our state needed strength in the Speaker’s Chair. Others know him for his incredible capacity to give to causes serving those most in need. Since the turn of this century, I’ve come to know Brian as a trusted friend, and for that reason alone, he’ll remain on my speed dial. Speaker Bosma’s the type of state leader you don’t replace, you only follow. I’m wishing Brian and Cheryl an equally personally fulfilling next chapter in life, once this one comes to a close.”

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer also released a statement:

"Speaker Bosma’s leadership in the Statehouse has made Indiana more prosperous and improved the lives of generations of Hoosiers. When we talk about the Indiana Success Story, one constant during the decades-long turnaround for our state has been Brian Bosma. We’re now a state of balanced budgets, able to make record investments in education and infrastructure, attract jobs from all over the world, and improve the health and wellness of our citizens.

Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane had this to say:

I want to thank Speaker Bosma for over three decades of public service. While we may not have always agreed on the issues, I have enjoyed working with him in leadership as we have always fought respectably to make the best path forward for Indiana. I wish him all the best on his future endeavors.

Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta also issued a statement:

A career of public service for the people of Indiana that stretches over more than 30 years is something that demands respect and appreciation. I have known Speaker Bosma since I came to the Indiana House back in 2006, and have found him to be a good friend and a worthy adversary. I can only wish him well in the years to come.

