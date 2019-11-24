× East side apartment fire leaves 2 residents, 2 firefighters hurt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four people were injured in an apartment fire on the east side of Indianapolis late Saturday night.

911 operators received a call at approximately 10:23 p.m. Saturday in reference to a disturbance at the Bankers Lane Apartments.

When officers arrived they found the building was on fire with residents trapped inside.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department made several attempts to alert residents after finding the apartment on fire.

Some people were able to escape, including a 55-year-old male who jumped from a second-story window onto an air mattress that was put down by police.

That man was transported by ambulance to Eskenazi Hospital and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the scene with the first engine arriving within minutes.

Firefighters saw smoke and fire showing from both the first and second floor of the building with multiple occupants hanging out of the second story window.

A 25-year-old woman, that was semi-conscious, was found on the second floor of the apartment and was rescued by firefighters.

She was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but her status has been upgraded to serious condition.

Another two firefighters sustained injuries in the fire but are expected to survive.

This section of the apartment complex had four units of which all four were affected by smoke or fire damage.

A total of eight residents have been displaced, including the two that were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.