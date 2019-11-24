× Crash on I-65 in Johnson County leaves 1 seriously hurt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person was seriously hurt in a crash on I-65 in Johnson County early Sunday morning.

The Indiana State Police has confirmed it’s investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m.

Responding officers found a SUV that had flipped completely over on Interstate 65 near State Road 44 in Johnson County.

One person was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.