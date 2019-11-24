4 hospitalized after crash on Indy’s northeast side; 1 arrested on suspicion of DUI

Posted 2:00 pm, November 24, 2019, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four people were injured and one was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a four-vehicle crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of Fall Creek North Drive and Keystone Avenue in response to a crash.

Officers arrived to find four people injured, one with serious bodily injuries, one in critical condition and two others who were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a male was arrested for for suspicion of DWI, but they have not released his identity.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.