4 hospitalized after crash on Indy's northeast side; 1 arrested on suspicion of DUI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four people were injured and one was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a four-vehicle crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of Fall Creek North Drive and Keystone Avenue in response to a crash.

Officers arrived to find four people injured, one with serious bodily injuries, one in critical condition and two others who were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a male was arrested for for suspicion of DWI, but they have not released his identity.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.