3 car accident on Indy’s west side sends 3 to hospitals

Posted 9:26 pm, November 24, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A three car collision on Indy’s west side has sent three people to area hospitals, one of whom is in serious condition.

According to Wayne Township Fire Department, the accident occurred at Crawfordsville Road and Waterfront W Drive at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The fire department says three vehicles were involved in the crash including at least one of the victim’s becoming entrapped within a vehicle due to the damage sustained from the collision. Firefighters were able to extract all victims from the accident and three people in total were send to area hospitals.

Wayne Township Fire Department says one person’s injuries were serious, while the other two injured parties had non-life threatening injuries.

