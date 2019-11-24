1 dead, 2 critical following early morning crash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning crash on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of West 34th Street and North High School Road in response to a fatal crash.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

