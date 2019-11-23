SWAT trooper shot by suspect during Saturday morning standoff

Posted 1:58 pm, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:11PM, November 23, 2019

Photo//Indiana State Police Versailles/Twitter

MADISON, Ind. — A State Police trooper was injured during a standoff Saturday morning.

The Indiana State Police said the SWAT trooper was shot by a suspect while responding to a standoff at a home on State Road 56 Saturday morning.

The standoff started around 2:30 on Saturday morning. The Trooper was shot around 8 a.m.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is in custody.

